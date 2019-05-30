Host of events announced to celebrate Refugee Week in Preston from slam poetry to dancing and henna painting

Have your say

A host of events from slam poetry to dancing to henna painting will mark Refugee Week in Preston.

Preston City of Sanctuary has announced the line-up with his year’s theme ‘You, Me and Those Who Came Before’ celebrating refugees from June 17-23.

A belly dancing and Brazilian Capoeira workshop will see women learning dance styles from different parts of the world.

Sanctuary seekers will display and demonstrate their creativity with origami, crocheting, embroidery and henna painting at a market.

And talks on the experiences of migrants, stories from the Windrush generation and workshops about human rights will all take place at The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Moroccan artist Mohammed Ehlalouch will also be displaying his work at The Larder cafe in the city centre.

For a full list of activities for Refugee Week go to preston.cityofsanctuary.org/events-2