Home Bargains to open new store in Leyland on Saturday

A new Home Bargains store is set to open in Leyland this Saturday (October 2), after a £1 million investment.

The store on Towngate, will be officially opened at 8.00 am, and will create 65 new jobs in the local community.

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, the store will employ 68 team members in total, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

Jordan Gillman, the new Leyland store manager, said: “I joined the Home Bargains team as a store manager almost two years ago after a successful career with Quality Save. Having already opened a new store in the last six months, I am excited to have the opportunity to do it again in Leyland and help the area grow.

“Opening the new store on Towngate alongside such a fantastic team, who have worked exceptionally hard to get the new store ready, will be an unforgettable career moment for me.”

Jordan added: “Towngate will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

The 11,485 sq ft store, which formerly housed Aldi, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

To celebrate the opening, the store will also be donating £2,000 to local charity, St Catherine’s Hospice, who will be attending on the day to receive the cheque.

St Catherine’s Hospice provides highly specialised palliative and end-of-life care for the people of Chorley, Preston and South Ribble, and helps people live well with comfort, independence and choice, either at home or in the hospice.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “I’d like to say a very special ‘thank you’ to all the staff at Home Bargains for choosing to support St Catherine’s. This generous donation will make a meaningful difference as we help local people affected by illnesses – such as cancer and motor neurone disease – to have quality of life, to the end of life.

“We wouldn’t be able to support patients and families at the hospice and in people’s own homes without the incredible support of our communities. We’re really excited about this new partnership with Home Bargains and are looking forward to working with staff on a number of creative fundraising activities. We’re immensely grateful to be their chosen charity for the year.”

Home Bargains opens approximately 50 stores a year, with the new Leyland store joining over 575 outlets that already exist across the UK.