Many Brook House resident Debra Barton who suffers with a range of health conditions including Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which causes breathing difficulties, kidney disease and severe PTSD, says since last month she has been left in a cold and damp flat she has spent thousands on after a leak in the ceiling which has now turned into mould.

She claims to have called Your Housing Group (YHG) numerous times but that the problem still hasn't been fixed and is having to use two storage heaters which are costing her around £8 a day and that she has lost her night carers as the room is too cold and unsafe for them to use, causing her further mental distress.

"It started off with a leak in the ceiling which has spread and caused black mould and damp. When I informed Your Housing Group about the leak two men came out and poked a whole in the ceiling and put a mop bucket underneath. Since then white and black mould has started gathering. I am spending 24 hours in bed as I can't afford to put the heating on so basically I am just stuck in a rut. I have lost the care as they cannot visit the room as it is too cold and unsafe. My days are spent here in bed and that's it - nothing to look forward to.

Debra Barton can't afford to heat her housing association disabled flat at Many Brook House, Gregson Lane, Hoghton, that has a damp and mould problem that she claims isn't being fixed

"The whole issue is just making me feel ill. They (YHG) have been promising emergency care since the 17th of last month. The damp is spreading. I have spent thousands on this property and I am just cold all the time. I am spending my time in bed to keep warm because the room is minus two and I can't deal with it anymore. It is making me ill and depressed."

She added that she even dreaded using the bathroom as it was “colder than her fridge”.

"I physically shake with the cold. I can’t cope living like I am. The workmen said about heating in the room - that’s ok when you’ve finances, but I can’t possibly cope paying more than £162 monthly. I just really am at the end of my tether."

Debra says she spends all of her time in her bed trying to keep warm

A spokesperson for Your Housing said: "The last week saw an increased amount of call outs due to the cold weather, so YHG have tried hard to minimise any delays or disruption.

"On 18 November a plumber attended the property and reported it was a roof leak. On the 19th an electrician attended and ensured electrics were safe. On the 22 November roofers attended on emergency and scaffold and materials. On 1 December a job was then raised by a scheduler for roofers to attend on the 12 December with scaffolding. With roof works completed, a follow-on appointment was created.

"A YHG operative attended to repair the leak on 12 December 2022 and the operative reported back that the room was suffering from mould due to the room not being used and not being heated by the customer."

They added that remedial works are booked in for this week with the customer.

What started off as a leak has bow turned into growing mould

