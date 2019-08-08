Heysham schoolgirl donates hair to children with cancer

A kind-hearted pupil at Bay Leadership Academy in Heysham has had her hair cut off to help children and young people battling cancer.

Year 8 pupil Alys Sharp had 17.5 inches of her hair cut off before donating it to the Little Princess Trust.

Alys Sharp waiting for her haircut.

Alys’ hair will be used by the charity to provide free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The generous pupil proved she was a cut above the rest by using the opportunity to raise £215 for the charity by asking her friends, family and teachers to sponsor her efforts.

Alys said: “I wanted to cut my hair as I wanted a new look and I didn’t want it to just get thrown away, so I looked at different charities to donate it to. I saw a Facebook post about someone who had a wig made by the Little Princess Trust, so I thought that would be a fantastic idea.”

Nirupa Kirby, acting principal of Bay Leadership Academy, said: “Alys is a true inspiration to all our pupils and staff for donating her hair so that it can be used to make a wig for a child or young person with cancer. We encourage our pupils to live their lives by our school value of Service, especially to those less fortunate than ourselves who are in need and Alys clearly exemplifies this.”

Alys Sharp's hair.

To find out more about the Little Princess Trust charity visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk/