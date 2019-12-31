Heysham’s Jack the lad – the first baby born in the north west in 2002 – turns 18 on New Year’s Day

A Heysham baby born five minutes into the new year almost 18 years ago marks a milestone birthday tomorrow, New Year’s Day.

Former Heysham High student Jack Nield featured in the Visitor and Lancaster Guardian under the headline “Jack the lad born at midnight” after he was born at five past midnight on January 1 2002.

Jack Nield was born at 00.05 on January 1 2002.

He was the first baby born in the north west that year – and tomorrow he turns 18!

Jack’s mum Denise gave birth at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, with her son weighing 7lb 14oz.

Denise said: “Jack was due on 20th December but wanted to hang on! I could hear all the celebrations outside as he entered the world at five past midnight!

“One midwife rang the ward from her night out in town to see if he’d arrived yet!”

Jack, who is studying mechanics at Lancaster Training Services in Heysham, will be celebrating his landmark in town tonight with his 19-year-old brother Sam and friends, with a family trip out for pizza planned on New Year’s Day.

Happy Birthday Jack!