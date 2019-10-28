Hesketh Bank Parish Council pledges £50,000 towards building a new community centre

Hesketh Bank Parish Council has committed £50,000 towards building a new community centre serving the village and surrounding area.

The Parish Council formally approved an application from Hesketh Bank Community Centre for the monies as part of a bold redevelopment plan which hopes to see the new facility up and running in June 2020.

Chairman of the Parish Council, Paul Sergeant, said: “This £50,000 grant is a huge step towards making the Community Centre plans a reality along with the outstanding progress the Trustees have made in fund-raising beyond the community.

“This fantastic project will be a major asset for the community and will be one of the finest community centres in the county.

“Few communities will have anything like it.

“In addition, the Grant will not cost the council tax payers of Hesketh Bank a penny, as it will be entirely funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) monies raised on new developments in the area.

Mike Ellis, who is leading the redevelopment project for Hesketh Bank Community Centre, said: “We are thrilled to have secured support from the Parish Council. With the number of people living in Hesketh Bank growing, demands on the Centre is increasing and our current premises is no longer viable. We want to provide a purpose built, sustainable and attractive facility to house a wider range of health and wellbeing activities for residents and to become a vital hub for our community..

“We hope this vote of confidence in our plans from the Parish Council will also improve our chances of obtaining additional funding and move us much closer to our target of having a new Community Centre by June 2020.”

To find out more about the project email info@heskethbankcommunitycentre.org.uk or call 07784 942127