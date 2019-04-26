Here’s how to get tickets for Beatles Let It Be show in Blackpool

Are you ready for Beatlemania?

The Fab Four are heading our way next month for a four-night run at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles show has already been seen by more than two million people worldwide and the updated show opened in Portsmouth last week.

It comes to the Opera House on May 22-25 with tickets on sale now.

The UK show cast took time out of rehearsals to visit the place where it all began, Liverpool.

Ahead of the new tour, the cast were invited to the birthplace of The Beatles to officially launch a recently unveiled new mural of Abbey Road, to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of the release of the album of the same name.

The Let It Be cast are Emanuele Angeletti (Paul McCartney), Richard Jordan (John Lennon), John Brosnan (George Harrison), and Ben Cullingworth (Ringo Starr).

They donned their Abbey Road costumes to recreate the iconic album cover pictures. The public interactive artwork can be found in the city’s Baltic Triangle area, it was specially commissioned by visitor attraction The Beatles Story located at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and created by acclaimed Liverpool artist Paul Curtis.

To help celebrate the Abbey Road anniversary year, visitors are encouraged to visit the artwork and recreate the famous crossing scene – then share their images on social media with the hashtag #AbbeyRoad50

After a costume change into their smart Beatles suits, the Let It Be ‘Fab Four’ then embarked on a trip round Liverpool city centre to visit Beatles landmarks.

Act One takes audiences through the early days of the band as they embarked on their musical journey and onwards to the heights of global Beatlemania.

The first half of the evening features many of their most famous songs including I Want to Hold Your Hand, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Penny Lane, A Day In The Life, Come Together, Get Back, and The End.

In a twist from the original Let It Be show, Act Two is set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways.

It gives fans a rare glimpse of how the Fab Four could have come together once again to perform.

Audiences are taken on a step back in time to the reunion concert taking place on 9 October 1980 – it’s John Lennon’s 40th Birthday. This is the ultimate concert that never was.

n Tickets for the Blackpool Opera House show are on-sale now and available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.