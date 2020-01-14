Here is how you can get free volunteer training in Preston

Have your say

Volunteers are invited to take part in free training this month.

Intact, in Ingol, is running a course for volunteers from any organisation, which starts on Tuesday, January 21.

The training includes free first aid which will have an element of outside scenarios, food hygiene, risk assessment, boundaries, leadership and dealing with difficult people.

The first three sessions are on Tuesdays January 21, 28 and February 3, 1.15pm until 3.45pm at Intact Centre, Whitby Avenue, Ingol.

To sign up, call 01772 760760 and book a place.

