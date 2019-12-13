Here is how the owner of Amorae Hair, in Preston, spread Christmas cheer by giving families in a women’s refuge free hair cuts

A salon owner has been spreading some festive cheer by given women and children in refuges free hair cuts.

Melanie Cowell, who runs Amorae Hair, in Preston, spent two days in a women’s refuge cutting hair with her colleague Nikita Thorpe.

Melanie said: “We were thinking about what we could do so close to Christmas to make people feel better.

“We went to a women’s domestic violence refuge one Sunday and did 15 ladies and their children and we went back again the following week on a Monday to do another 15 ladies.

“We received a message from one of the support workers to say how much the families enjoyed it and it really put a smile on the faces at such a hard time of the year for them.

“Unfortunately that was all we could fit in before Christmas as we are working long hours, but we have enjoyed it that much we are going to be looking at doing more of these days in the future.”