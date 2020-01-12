Here is how Reeds Rains is supporting Bamber Bridge United Junior Football Club

A junior football club is celebrating after being awarded sponsorship from an estate and letting agent in Bamber Bridge.

Reeds Rains, in Station Road, has announced it will throw its support behind Bamber Bridge United Junior Football Club.

The sponsorship, which supports the teams’ aim to build closer links with the local community in which they operate, has already led to a new kit being presented to the Under 10s team.

It is hoped this will inspire the youngsters to play even better in the Mid Lancashire Colts Junior Football League which they belong to.

Donna Riding, branch manager for Reeds Rains, in Bamber Bridge, said: “We chose to sponsor the team as many of the children are local to our branch and we know how important it is for them to gain support.

“Most of our team have very close ties to Bamber Bridge, having lived and worked here for most of their lives, so to be able to give direct support to a local cause means a lot to us. We’ll be cheering the club on and are hoping that, with the new kit, the Under 10’s team will go on to achieve even greater success in the future.”

