Here are this week's charity champions - July 2 2019
From gym relay challenges to charity nights and Eid lunches, the community has been busy.
Check out what people have been doing to support good causes.
1. Nationwide Building Society supports Luv Preston
A team from Preston's Nationwide Building Society walked 30 miles from Manchester to Preston to raise 723 pounds to raise funds for Luv Preston, which supplies food parcels to low income families.
2. Eid lunch raises funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
An Eid lunch, hosted by local chest physician Dr Mohammed Munavvar, raised 4,160 pounds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
3. Lord Nelson pub hosts charity night for Marie Curie
A charity night, organised by Marie Curie Chorley Fund-raising group at the Lord Nelson pub raised 800 pounds for the charity
4. PureGym raises awareness for mental health
Members of PureGym, in Preston, took part in a relay challenge from Preston to Blackburn, contributing towards the chain's overall total of 250,000 pounds for Mental Health UK
