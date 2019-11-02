Help put Preston in a League of its own

Have your say

While one Rugby World Cup is gripping the nation today, another has begun its build-up in Preston.

Organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England have launched an appeal for volunteers to help the city play its part as a host training venue.

And Preston Mayor, Coun David Borrow, has urged locals to register their interest in taking part.

“We are incredibly proud to have been chosen as a host training venue for a Rugby League World Cup 2021,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for the city and we hope that Prestonians – current and future rugby fans alike – embrace our role.

“This is now your chance to be involved and register your interest in volunteering to ensure this event is a huge success.”

As a host venue Preston will be home to one of the 32 teams during the five-week tournament, with the University of Central Lancashire providing the training facilities at its sports arena off Tom Benson Way.

Volunteers will be needed to make sure the team’s stay is a smooth and enjoyable one.

In total the World Cup event is looking for 2,021 volunteers to support the three simultaneous tournaments - men’s, women’s and wheelchair.

Back in 2013 Preston was the training base for the Ireland team, with head coach Mark Ashton describing the facilities at UCLan as “fantastic.”

To register your interest in joining the RLWC2021 volunteer team and submit your entry to name the team, visit: www.rlwc2021.com/volunteers