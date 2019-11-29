Help for low income families in Ingol over Christmas, with Whitby's Local Pantry

Residents in Ingol who are struggling to afford food in the run up to Christmas can attend a community pantry to stock up on supplies.

Whitby’s Local Pantry, at Intact, in Whitby Avenue, Ingol, will be open on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, to collect items such as toiletries, household items, selection boxes and tinned food.

The Bumper Christmas Pantry, sponsored by Jigsaw Homes Group Ltd, is also appealing for items. If anyone has food to donate drop by at the centre or call 01772 760760.