Heard the one about the goggle-wearing dog who has done 50,000 miles round Preston's Guild Wheel?

Well, if you're a regular at Preston' s Guild Wheel, then the answer is probably many - because Dotty and her human Chris Senior have clocked up more than 50,000 miles around the loop, or the equivalent of twice around the earth's equator.

The pair from Ingol complete the 21-mile circuit four or five times a week, and have since before it officially opened in August 2012.

Chris Senior and Dotty

Dotty, who is a Parsons Russell - the breed made famous as the original HMW dog - was just a pup when the wheel first opened, and used to happily run beside Chris's bike.

But now at 10 and a half, she is more a lady of leisure, taking the trip in Chris's basket, wearing doggy goggles and a helmet.

Chris, 68, said: "People think the goggles are for fun, but they're actually to keep the flies out of her eyes. We started off with some children's swimming goggles, but then I found these specifically for dogs.

"The helmet though is just for fun. She doesn't mind it at all - she sticks her head in.

The pair dressed up for Christmas

"The kids love it and I've got to know lots of walkers, and we have lots of photos taken. She's quite a little celebrity, she's been on Facebook half a dozen times."

Chris, a retired avionics engineer for both the RAF and BAe Systems, describes himself as "quite fit for an old man", it usually taking him around two hours to get round the Guild Wheel.

He also once completed Lands End to John O' Groats on a bicycle, and mountain bikes for fun - which he also does with Dotty.

He said he's been as fast as 40mph with brakes on with her in the basket, in the Lake District.

Chris and Dotty have been through six bikes in 10 years

He said: "She's not bothered at all. Infact, the faster I go, the more she likes it.

"She does get bored though if we only go to the Guild Wheel, so I take her out a couple of times a week to the Lancaster Canal too."

In 10 years, the pair have been through six bikes and have seen the Guild Wheel change quite a lot.

Chris, said: "There's been a lot of house building, but it's also a lot busier. Since the pandemic, many more people have started using the Guild Wheel for exercise because there's been nowhere else to go.

Now she's 10 and a half, Dotty prefers to ride in a basket

"When it gets congsted it's only problem when people don't know which side to ride on, but most people are sensible.