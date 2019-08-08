Have you spotted this Banksy-style Eric Morecambe graffiti which popped up in Morecambe overnight?

Morecambe residents have been praising this piece of artwork which appeared out of the blue in Morecambe overnight.

Debbie Jenkins sent us these photos of the graffiti – which features Eric Morecambe – which was painted on the wall of a property in Deansgate last night.

The artwork in Deansgate, Morecambe.

Some fans of the street art have queried on social media as to whether famous graffiti artist Banksy could be behind the work.

Whoever it is, it’s caused a bit of a stir and some admiring comments.

Chris Dykes said on Facebook: “Wonderful piece of artwork. Love it.”

Julia Brooklyn said: “That’s brilliant, love well done graffiti.”

Lin Johnson asked: “Maybe the meaning has something to do with the planned Eden project?”

And Gloria Dunstan simply posted: “This is brilliant love it.”