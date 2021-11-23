Some of the leaves which have taken up residence on the path.

The lady who has lived at the property for the last three years says she feels duty bound to speak on behalf of her veteran neighbors at the "blatant disregard for our safety from our landlords."

She claims there are not enough disabled parking spaces for residents and that they have been told to park elsewhere while maintenance work is carried out across the road.

"Although this is a senior community and some spaces are marked as disabled, there are no actual disabled size parking bays. On top of that, there are far more flats with car owners than there are parking spaces which meant that at least six blue badge holding residents were parking on the so called visitors car park.

Some of the cars causing an obstruction.

"Places for People who own and supposedly maintain these area and properties have issued all us tenants with a letter saying to park elsewhere suggestions include the already congested narrow road of Hallgate, or the Public car park at Astley Hall. The reason being, they are renovating not our decrepit flats here, but the houses on the otherside of Chancery Road, apparently some resident over there was quite upset with them, so places for People upped sticks and blocked off parking to the elderly sick and disabled at Harewood instead."

She also claims residents pay £5 a week for ground maintenance which isn't being carried out.

"It is autumn, the pathways are littered with leaves. The grounds are overrun with weeds and the drains regular block particular at the end of Harewood closest to Chancery road, the end, where all except two residents are disabled.

"It is a major slip hazard on steps and slopes especially when wet.

Mould on the wall.

"Meantime residents are stuck with in their homes or with a long painful stroll to their vehicles. The noise from their compound is a nuisance and the mud and mess they are causing. Ironically I came back yesterday to find the landlords clearing leaves on the visible side of Harewood. Not this side were my elderly blind neighbour hast to negotiate the leaf strewn steps or my other neighbour who is trying desperately to improve his mobility by walking around the block with the aid of crutches and is Legion volunteer companion."

She also claimed that due to mobility issues and having to manouvre round obstacles she has not used her bathroom shower in three months, instead using a gym nearby.

"When I moved in I spent my pension on fixing the place up as it was mouldy and cramped. The adjoining wall with the one above me still has black mould on it."

She added: "Yes this is social housing, but does that mean we should be treated less than human?

The lady's cramped bathroom which she finds hard to negotiate.

"When you are over 55 you are not cared about.

"This is a shameful, disgusting discrimination and abuse of our most vulnerable people. Is this how we repay those who fought for our freedoms?"

A spokesperson from Places for People said they would be addressing these issues with residents this week.

“The comfort and safety of our residents is important to us, and we will have a team onsite on Monday to meet with residents and investigate the issues reported.