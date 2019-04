Have your say

A hand dryer which burst into flames caused an alert in Blackpool.

Shortly after 1pm today, four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood attended a fire on All Saints Road, Bispham.

The fire involved a hand dryer in the ladies changing room of a building.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for 50 minutes.