Guests moved to tears by dad's speech when James Martin and Jasmine Fairhurst married

Farington Lodge opened its doors for the wedding reception of James Martin and Jasmine Louise Fairhurst.

James and Jasmine Martin

The couple tied the knot at St John’s Church, in Wigan, before heading to the popular Lancashire venue for their celebrations.

They first met in their local pub on James’ birthday.

After a few drinks he plucked up the courage to go over and speak to Jasmine, but received a swift knock back.

However, once she was told it was his birthday, she went over to him and insisted on buying him a drink.

Fast forward to July 27, 2019 and they married surrounded by family and friends.

James, a construction site manager, originally from Scotland, said: “Overall, we had a wonderful day and made some beautiful memories with all of our loved ones there celebrating with us.

“It was lovely to have all of our family in once place, especially as they had all travelled so far to make it.

“Guests came in from Scotland, Ireland, the south of England and even Italy.

“Jasmine’s dad had prepared a slideshow as part of his speech.I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.

“He certainly did well to bring tears to 120 people at once. The video even included pictures from the church service. Totally unexpected and extremely touching.

“It was a beautiful day I’ll never forget, shared with the most special people, celebrating marrying the girl that I love. What more can a man ask for?’

Jasmine, 27, a chemistry teacher, added: ‘Who knew that it raining on your wedding day actually brought good luck.

“Everything went perfectly and I could not have asked for a more amazing day to marry my best

friend.”

The went on a Mediterranean cruise for their honeymoon.