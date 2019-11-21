Green light for plans for 280 homes in Lea

Plans for 280 homes in Lea were given the seal of approval despite Lancashire’s highways authority objecting to the build.

Highways had cited safety issues over access to the site earmarked for the scheme at land off Riversway and west of Dodney Drive.

But members of Preston’s planning development committee voted in favour of giving the application the green light.

Plans, which had been recommended for approval, explain how the entrance and exit to and from the site will be off Riversway via a T-junction with signals.

Cars will be able to left turn in and out movements and but only right turn when leaving the development.

Documents detail how a dedicated left turn lane will be provided on Riversway into the site.

They state: “In order to facilitate westbound movements out of the site a link road would be constructed adjacent to Riversway to connect the site access to the roundabout to access the Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR).”

Lodging an objection to the application from Bulwark Ltd County, Highways stated in a report: “The access strategy is not considered suitable and is likely to result in operational or safety issues for those not familiar or not confident with large signalised multi-lane signalised junctions.”

The report also details that the Highways authority at Lancashire County Council felt the proposed access would be improved if there was a second access road to the site to connect to North Syke Avenue.

But officers at Preston City Council had recommended the development for approval stating: “It appears that the requirement for a secondary vehicular access is based on driver competence and it would be difficult to evidence why the proposed main and only vehicular access is unacceptable.”