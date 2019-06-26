Green light for build of 70 homes in Grimsargh

Have your say

A build in Grimsargh for up to 70 houses with streets, private gardens and parking space have been given the green light.

The outline application is for 2.9ha of land, made up of three small fields bound by hedgerows and trees, to the south of Whittingham Lane.

Houses would be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced.

Planning documents from applicant Seddon Homes state: “Housing will be set within an attractive network of connected streets and surrounding greenspace.

“Character streets will create variety and a sense of identity within the layout.

“The housing mix will be determined at the detailed stage, but it is expected to include a broad range of house types as found within the local townscape that will allow for modern living and for a wide demographic.

“The development will also include the provision of affordable housing.”

The proposal would create a new access point for cars directly off Whittingham Lane.

Design plans show this would run largely centrally through the site, with three shared access roads running off the main spine road.

A footpath would link the site to the recreation areas within Grimsargh.

Town planners at Preston City Council gave the development the go-ahead subject to 35 per cent of the housing made affordable, management and maintenance of greenspace on-site and contributions for school places.