Grave of Lancashire Fusilier Frederick Foskett - who died in the First World War - rededicated 100 years on

The grave of a Lancashire soldier has been rededicated 100 years after his death.

The resting place of Private Frederick Foskett was honoured on Thursday, May 2during a rededication service held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Prowse Point Military Cemetery, Belgium.

Wreaths lie in front of Pte Fosketts headstone, Crown Copyright, All rights reserved.

The service, organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), part of Defence Business Services (DBS), was conducted by the Reverend Stuart Richards CF Chaplain, 1st Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and attended by eight members of Pte Foskett’s family who travelled to attend the moving ceremony.

Louise Dorr from the JCCC said: "It has been a pleasure to organise this rededication service for Pte Frederick Foskett and spend time with his family. Being able to confirm PteFoskett’s identity has brought closure and it has been rewarding to know that he now has been found and that his family are now able to visit his final resting place."

The Reverend Stuart Richards said: "It has been humbling and moving to see the reaction of Pte Foskett’s family and to share this emotional day with them has been the upmost privilege."

Pte Foskett was buried with full military honours as an unknown soldier in April 2015 alongside his commrades.

Colin and Carol Foskett, Crown Copyright, All rights reserved.

Despite extensive research and DNA testing at this time no identities were confirmed.

This case was revisited last year by the JCCC and additional candidates serving with the 2nd Battalion Lancashire Fusiliers, killed in action on 18 October 1914, were identified and their families contacted.

A positive DNA result has meant JCCC were able to confirm the identity of Pte Foskett and the rededication ceremony was arranged.

Frederick was born in 1888 in London. He died at the age of 27 when he killed in action during the first few months of the Great War.

Frederick’s Battalion’s Operational Orders confirm they were ordered to attack and hold Le Touquet before advancing towards Gheer in Belgium.

Six men are known to have been killed by the concussion of a bursting shell whilst sheltering under the culvert of a level crossing; Frederick was one of these brave men.