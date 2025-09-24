A teenager boxing hopeful from Fleetwood can continue his promising career thanks to the generosity of a Lancashire hotelier.

13-year-old Jenson Aston, a pupil at Fleetwood High School, is an amateur boxer who currently trains at Jennings Gym in Chorley, hoping one day to represent England on the international stage.

After winning the gold medal at the Monktown Box Cup in Dublin over the summer, Jenson and his family went on a well deserved week away to the Canaries in August when disaster struck.

Being such a committed boxer, Jenson still trains on holiday, and one morning, he came straight from the boxing gym - where he was training with his dad - to the beach, where his mum and two siblings were.

Whilst the family were distracted, Jenson’s boxing bag, containing all his boxing equipment, was swiped from the sand, leaving them all “in a blind panic”.

Jenson’s mum, Jessica Aston, said: “His bag is the most valuable piece of property Jenson owns and to have it taken whilst we were distracted was a horrible feeling.

“It was like, if he was a builder, having his van broken into and his tools stolen - that’s exactly what they did, they took Jenson’s tools and it would’ve been no good to them - a kids mouthshield, headguard etc.

“Jenson was absolutely devastated. We searched the beach asking the life guards, shop owners and the public but to no avail it was gone.”

L: Jenson Aston on holiday in the Canaries, sporting his Jennings Gym shirt. R: Jenson with his dad John after winning the gold medal at the Monktown Box Cup in Dublin. | submit

Replacing the equipment would cost hundreds of pounds, money that would be hard for Jenson’s parents - a plumber and a stay at home mum- to get their hands on quickly.

Desperate for help locating the items, Jenson’s brother took to social media to share the story and the whole family were shocked when a Blackpool businessman reached out, changing the young boy’s luck.

Dean Woodhouse, who runs Woodhouse Hotel on the promenade as well as a cavity wall, loft insulation and boiler fitting business, generously donated enough money for Jenson to replace the stolen boxing equipment.

Dean, a former kick boxer and sponsor of a boxing gym said: “I met Jenson last year in my barbers and I got talking to him whilst he was getting his hair cut. He was so focused, so respectful, so humbled and he was just an inspiration to talk to.

“Since that day I made a point of following Jenson on all media platforms and when I read about all his gym stuff getting pinched from the beach, I could see he was absolutely gutted. Jenson trains every day and without the stuff he could not keep doing what he loves most.

“I reached out to his parents, like any person should when terrible things like this happen, I did this solely for Jenson - nothing more. It’s not often you meet a young lad full of inspiration and dedication wanting more out of his life than hanging around the streets.

“He is doing so well in his boxing, I am personally proud of what he is achieving out of the sport. I absolutely wish Jenson well and will always be there if he needs my help.”

Main image: Fleetwood boxer Jenson Aston. Inset image: Dean Woodhouse and wife Rebecca, owners of the Woodhouse Hotel in Blackpool. | submit

Finally reunited with his essential boxing equipment, Jenson said of the whole experience: “I was heartbroken when I lost the bag but when Dean was able to help, I was happier than ever, I couldn’t thank him enough.”

Mum Jessica added: “I was so shocked that hewould offer to help, it doesn’t happen does it? This awful situation happened but there’s good people out there and it literally changed Jenson, he was so humbled.

“What Dean has done - replacing some of his boxing equipment so that Jenson can continue with his dreams of one day becoming a professional boxing - has given a little lad back his faith in human kindness.

“From a day that was upsetting to a day that lifted a little lads heart. Jenson has said ‘one day mum, I’ll repay this act of kindness’, and I believe that one day Jenson will.

“Good people still exist and that is the most beautiful thing. Blackpool is a town full of really good people and we are proud to be part of a wonderful community.”