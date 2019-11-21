Good karma pays off for hospital ice machine in Preston

A woman has funded an ice making and dispensing machine for Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Ribblesdale Ward, through what she believes to be a good act of karma.

The money for the machine was donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation by Valerie Bennett, from Home Information Searches Limited.

Valerie had seen a post online by a young man whose friend was being treated on the ward and could have benefitted from some ice.

Valerie, who lives in Whitworth, said: “The young man was distraught. He had gone out and bought a bucket of ice. He had set up a Just Giving page to fund a new machine but the donations weren’t coming in.

“I contacted him and said I would see what I could do. I decided that through my company, Home Information Searches Limited, I would fund the machine.

“We provide reports for solicitors on people buying and selling houses.

“I believe that it’s karma, when someone is doing well it’s their duty to do good for others, which I believe sets up a circle of goodness.

“Two days after I donated the money, I received a letter giving my PPI payments back. Like I say, it’s karma.”

The charity already had an ice machine on order and were planning to fund it after the old one had broken and was unable to be repaired.

Ribblesdale ward manager Danielle Jackson, who contacted the Preston-based charity for help, said: “Chemotherapy medicines can affect the cells in the taste buds, leaving some patients to complain of a metallic taste in their mouth.

“Others find that it alters how their food tastes. In either case, sucking on ice cubes can help to numb the taste buds to alleviate both issues.

“Radiotherapy, which is also used to treat some cancers, can cause a dry throat and mouth so again, sucking ice cubes and sipping chilled water can be helpful.

“We are therefore very grateful to Valerie for buying this machine for us.”