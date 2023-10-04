Golfers club together to help hygiene charity
The event, held at the Wilmslow Golf Club, is the charity’s main fundraiser.
Bare Necessities founder Wendy Hobson said: “This year we had 21 teams take part in the golf day, including two teams from sponsors Anwyl Homes. It was a fabulous day, and everyone had a great time, helping us raise more than £14,000. This money will enable us to continue to tackle hygiene poverty head-on by distributing toiletries and hygiene products to people across the Manchester area, Stockport and Cheshire East.”
The golf pro for the charity tournament was Oli Pantoja who, like Anwyl, supported the event for a third year running.
Anwyl’s sponsorship of the golf day included a contribution towards the cost of hosting the fundraiser, plus the donation of golf boot bags for all participants and practical support in staging the event.
John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Over the course of the last three years the Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank Golf Day has raised almost £50,000. We’re proud to have played a part in raising much-needed funds for the charity. Hygiene products and toiletries shouldn’t be considered luxuries, but for some people they are. The rising cost of living means the services of charities like the toiletry bank are in greater demand than ever before.”
For more information about the charity see https://www.bntoiletrybank.org. To find out more about Anwyl Homes see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.