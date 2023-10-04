News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Golfers club together to help hygiene charity

A charity tackling hygiene poverty has teed up more than £14,000 thanks to a fundraising golf day. Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank recently hosted its third annual golf day, with help from sponsors Anwyl Homes.
By Rachael BruceContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, held at the Wilmslow Golf Club, is the charity’s main fundraiser.

Bare Necessities founder Wendy Hobson said: “This year we had 21 teams take part in the golf day, including two teams from sponsors Anwyl Homes. It was a fabulous day, and everyone had a great time, helping us raise more than £14,000. This money will enable us to continue to tackle hygiene poverty head-on by distributing toiletries and hygiene products to people across the Manchester area, Stockport and Cheshire East.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The golf pro for the charity tournament was Oli Pantoja who, like Anwyl, supported the event for a third year running.

The Anwyl sponsored Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank Golf Day has raised almost £50,000 over 3 years. Photo: Bare NecessitiesThe Anwyl sponsored Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank Golf Day has raised almost £50,000 over 3 years. Photo: Bare Necessities
The Anwyl sponsored Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank Golf Day has raised almost £50,000 over 3 years. Photo: Bare Necessities
Most Popular

Anwyl’s sponsorship of the golf day included a contribution towards the cost of hosting the fundraiser, plus the donation of golf boot bags for all participants and practical support in staging the event.

John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Over the course of the last three years the Bare Necessities Toiletry Bank Golf Day has raised almost £50,000. We’re proud to have played a part in raising much-needed funds for the charity. Hygiene products and toiletries shouldn’t be considered luxuries, but for some people they are. The rising cost of living means the services of charities like the toiletry bank are in greater demand than ever before.”

For more information about the charity see https://www.bntoiletrybank.org. To find out more about Anwyl Homes see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.