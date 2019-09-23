Golden pebbles along Morecambe prom in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt “break world record”

A huge turnout in Morecambe at the weekend saw a world record unofficially broken as more than 8,600 golden pebbles were laid out along the prom.

The line of pebbles marked Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and was organised by the Team Reece charity, which was set up by Overton schoolboy Reece Holt, who passed away in January.

Callum Holt (centre) with Oscar Spensley at the start of the pebble art trail. Reece and Callum's mum Rachel O'Neil is pictured far right.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil Reece, 13, had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

Team Reece have also been highlighting childhood cancer through their Paint the Town Gold campaign this month.

Sharon Ibbotson, schools and fundraising co-crdinator for Team Reece, said it is believed the world record has been unofficially broken.

All the evidence will now be collated and sent off for confirmation.

Pebble art in memory of Reece Holt.

“The community of Morecambe and Lancaster came together and did Reece proud,” Sharon said. “Our aim was to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in conjunction with Team Reece’s Paint the Town Gold Campaign and as a tribute to Reece – I think we did this.

“Our pebble line had an amazing 8,646 golden pebbles. It measures a whopping 308.46 metres,”

Sharon added thanks to Jacky Burns from Pebbleart and all her Pebble Guardians, as well as to Reece’s brother Callum, Reece and Callum’s best friend Oscar, who laid the first pebbles which spelt out ‘Reece’.

Also thanked for their help were Oliver Hirst-Greenham for his videography, Thomas Fish for photography, Ruth Beattie Wilkinson for photography and videography, Andrew Leatherbarrow for photography, Coun Adrian Duggan and Miriam Foulds for being witnesses, and Tommy Walker for being survey expert. Thanks also to everyone who came out to support us.”.

“It was such a team effort. The last hour the rain poured down on us, but it certainly didn’t dampen our spirits!”

lTeam Reece’s Golden Ball is being held this Saturday at the Winter Gardens.

The event, which is sold out, will see around 400 people wowed by one of the biggest tribute bands around – Killer Queen – as well as performances by local entertainers.

A three-course meal using a locally produced menu will be laid on by new Morecambe restaurant 18 Degrees North, and two bars will be run by the Palatine.