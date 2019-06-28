Going, going, gone! Preston councillor says goodbye to hair in fundraiser for 'little Lil'

Have your say

A Preston councillor bid goodbye to his hair in a fundraiser for the family of a baby who faces major cancer surgery.

Coun Brian Rollo allowed a hairdresser to take clippers to his head as fellow councillors watched on.

Speaking ahead of the event Coun Rollo, who represents Ribbleton, said: “I’m doing this for little Lil who’s in my ward.

“She’s 19 months old. She has cancer of her lungs and liver and is spending most of her time at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“She is hoping for an operation in Leeds.”

Shaking a collection box Coun Rollo added: “I’m collecting money.”

Following the council meeting at Town Hall yesterday council peers pulled out their phones to document the occasion, throwing good-natured insults at him as his tufts of hair fell off.

One onlooker said of his shaven head: “You look like a Newcastle United fan” to which coun Rollo shot back, “I am a Newcastle United fan”.

Asked how his liked his new look he added: “I will get used to it.”

Coun Rollo’s fundraising efforts will go to Lil’s parents in order to help them cover the costs of their regular trips to Manchester and back to get to the children’s hospital.

He said: “This is to help her family with their travel expenses because they regularly have to travel there and back.

“The surplus will go to the wonderful work of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“I think I’ve already got £300 or £400 from this council. There’s also a big do at Greenlands Labour Club on July 7 at 12pm.”

There is an open invite to the fundraiser for Lil, which includes a raffle, sponsored head shaving, a bouncy castle and face painting, at Greenlands Labour Club in Chatburn Road, Preston.