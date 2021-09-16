Jorgen Pollard is one of three Garstang Explorer scouts who are currently fundraising to join a West Lancashire Explorer Scouts expedition to Malawi in summer 2022.

Jorgen needs to raise £1,955 to join the trip, during which which the scouts will help to build an education centre in the village of Mangani.

His mum Kate has stepped in to host a fundraising Gin and Ale Night on Friday October 1 at 7 pm at the Kepple Lane Scout and Guide Hut in Garstang.

Jorges is fundraising to join an Explorer Scouts trip to Malawi

Tickets cost £20 and there will be a welcome drink and drink tokens to exchange with Stable Yard Distillery or the Avid Brewing Co, both of which will give short talks on the night. There will be nibbles including cheeseboards from Dewlay Cheese and sweet treats from Creative Bakery.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing [email protected] or by texting ‪07956638882‬.

Jorge has already held several online fundraising competitions.The education centre project is being organised by the West Lancashire Scouts in partnership with Friends of Mulanje Orphans charity, which cares for thousands of children providing healthcare, education and food.