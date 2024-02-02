News you can trust since 1886
Garstang student shines on national television with TramShed theatre group

A promising student from Garstang has appeared on the National Lottery’s ‘Big Night of Musicals’ on BBC One.
By Caroline WalkerContributor
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT
Katie, 22, is a fourth-year student at Salutem Care and Education's Beaumont College in Lancaster, and lives with her parents in the town.

She has been a member of TramShed Theatre Group for more than five years and for the TV special, its members had to learn a dance routine for the song ‘The Greatest Show’ in less than a week.

But despite the short notice and intense rehearsals in Blackpool and Manchester, Katie and her fellow performers delivered an outstanding performance.

Katie Whittaker has been a member of TramShed for several years. Photo: Marge Bradshaw PhotographyKatie Whittaker has been a member of TramShed for several years. Photo: Marge Bradshaw Photography
Katie Whittaker has been a member of TramShed for several years. Photo: Marge Bradshaw Photography

Beaumont College, a specialist post-16 designated college, has been pivotal in Katie's development, providing her with the skills and confidence needed to excel.

Principal Angela Johnson said: “Katie’s journey at Beaumont has been truly inspiring.

"She exemplifies the transformative impact of dedicated support and the empowering environment we provide for our students.”

Katie's involvement in TramShed, an inclusive performing arts organisation, has been a significant aspect of her growth.

Attending workshops every Tuesday evening, she has honed her skills and found her passion on stage.

Katie said: "I like to put on a show and love being on the stage. Seeing the audience enjoying what TramShed does makes me really happy."

Her recent performance on national television was a milestone.

She explained: "I felt very excited and delighted to take part. It's the best activity I've enjoyed with all my talented friends and I was proud of myself for enjoying being on stage in front of the amazing audience.”

The event was a grand celebration of theatre, drawing an audience of 12,000 people in Manchester, with millions more watching the Saturday night TV broadcast.

It served as a thank-you to National Lottery players, whose contributions have significantly supported arts projects nationwide, including TramShed's inclusive theatre project 'Hear Our Voice'.

