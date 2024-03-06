Across Wyre, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new touring units for caravans at Garstang Marina, the expansion of a nursery in Poulton-le-Fylde and changes to plans for the former Crofters Hotel amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between February 28 and March 3
2. 99 Fleetwood Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7NU
Application validated on Feb 26 for a variation of condition 1 on planning permission 02/93/00695 to permit an increase in the number of children permitted at the nursery to no more than 55 (pursuant to variation of condition 1 to permit an increase in the number of children at the nursery to 63 at any one time, on permission 20/00009/FUL)
3. Garstang Marina, Nateby Crossing Lane, Nateby PR3 0JJ
Application validated on Feb 26 for proposed 28 new touring units including access road and associated landscaping (removal of condtion 7 (seasonal occupancy) on planning permission 23/01069/FUL Under Section 73)
4. Clifton House Farm, Kilcrash Lane, Clifton Hill, Forton PR3 0BW
Application validated on Feb 26 for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (gas protection measures) on planning permission 23/00971/FUL