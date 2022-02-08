The donation comes as the company builds its development in Catterall, Beacon Park, which includes a range of modern, versatile homes.

Garstang Cricket Club has been running since 1948, and was accepted in the Lancaster and District League in 1950. Since then, the club has brought together those in the community with a shared love of the sport, with Garstang now running 13 separate teams, including both a women’s team and a disability team.

Michael Walling, Chairman of Garstang Cricket Club, said: “We were delighted when Miller Homes reached out to us and offered to donate our new and improved women’s kit.

Members of Garstang Cricket Club wearing the new kit.

"As an amateur sports club, we rely heavily on the support of local businesses in order to provide the facilities that we do.”

Clare Noakes, Sales Director of Miller Homes North West, added: “At Miller Homes, we’re always pleased to help out essential local initiatives and clubs, particularly ones that help keep young people interested in sport. We hope this new kit spurs the women’s team onto win their next game.”

Miller Homes has been supporting the wider Lancashire area in the towns in which it is building, recently donating high-vis jackets to Rowan class at St. James CE Primary School in Clitheroe, with the aim of keeping the children safe during the dark mornings and evenings. The homebuilder also recently supported the town’s Salvation Army with a Christmas toy donation and is also working with the local Brownie group. too.