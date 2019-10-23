Garstang Army Cadet instructor retires after 31 years

Local Army Cadet Force Instructor William (Billy) Barton recently retired from the Army Cadets after an association going back 30 years.

Billy joined the Garstang Detachment as a cadet aged 15, back in 1989, and enjoyed his time so much that He applied to become an adult instructor after his time as a cadet finished.

After completing his training, he was assigned to the Garstang Detachment in 1993 and remained there until shortly before his retirement when he moved across to be the Sergeant Major of Wingate Company.

Throughout his long association, Billy has nurtured many a young person through the cadets and has seen them develop into good citizens. During his period at Garstang, the detachment has undergone many challenges to stay open and it is fair to say that, without Billy’s commitment and dedication, the detachment would have closed years ago.

For his efforts, Billy was awarded the Army Cadet Force Certificate of Service but his proudest moment came in 2016 was he was awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate of Meritorious Service for his dedication and commitment to the Garstang Cadets.

Cadet Executive Officer Tony Armstrong said: "Many of you will know Billy from him leading the cadets through Garstang on events such as Remembrance Parades and we would like to wish him all the best for the future."