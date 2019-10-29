Furniture companies Plumbs and Tetrad go head to head in football game to raise £70 for Preston Panthers Disability Sports Group

Have your say

Two furniture companies in Preston took competition to the next level when they went head to head in a charity football match.

Plumbs and Tetrad took to the pitch in aid of Preston Panthers Disability Sports Group, a charity that helps young people with disabilities get into sports.

Plumbs managing director Sarah Page said: “We had a fantastic afternoon at the football match.

"It was great to see such great support for our young people and their enthusiasm for the charity, Preston Panthers.

"The friendly rivalry between the two teams made for a brilliant game, especially with the spectators cheering them all on.”

During the game Plumbs took an early lead and an exciting first half ended with Plumbs holding a slender one goal lead with the score at 3-2.

However, three more goals in the second half were then capped off by a dramatic last minute penalty scored by Tetrad, leading to them winning 5-4 as the final whistle blew.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nltg-apprentice-football-match