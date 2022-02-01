Funeral of former Chorley Mayor Terry Brown to take place today
The funeral of former councillor and Chorley Mayor Terry Brown will take place today from 11am at St George's Church for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Mr Brown passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 13, aged 63.
Described as someone who was “always putting his residents first”, he spent over 30 years as member of Chorley Council during two spells between 1986 and 1998 and from 2002 until May last year when he retired from his Chorley East seat.
He also served as mayor in 2008/2009 and on Lancashire County Council, representing the broader Chorley East division between 2009 and 2017.
He leaves behind a son, Adam, a young grandson, Roman, as well as his mother, Jean, and two sisters.