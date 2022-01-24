Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.

She has also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.

Mother Danielle Thomas, 27, who quit her job to offer round the clock care for her daughter, while dad Danny Thomas, 32, works to provide for his family, said: "Since we last spoke Indie has had numerous blood transfusions due to the chemotherapy and its side effects.

"Bright and beautiful" Indie Thomas, 5, from Chorley.

"It has been incredibly tough for us all, we have good and bad days."

On Saturday, March 26, Danielle, Danny, family, friends and others from the area will be completing a walk from Blackpool seafront back home to Chorley which is 24 miles and will take approximately nine hours.

All funds raised from the walk will be split down the middle - half going to Indie's fund for making memories and the other half to Ward 84 (chemotherapy and haematology ward) at RMCH where Indie is treated.

She added: "Its going to be tough but I have no doubt we will all work as a team and get to the finish line together. The finish line will be at The Spinners at Cowling where Indie will be waiting for us to arrive.

Five-year-old Indie Thomas who was diagnosed with a brain tumour days before starting school.

"Family friend Kim Everett has worked so hard to to pull all of this together. Emma and Glen (landlord and land lady of The Spinners) are kindly putting on some food for the walkers when we are as well as Emma coming along for the walk."

Kim, who decided to set up a GoFundMe Page for Indie, added: "Indie is such a special little girl - funny and beautiful she is an absolute joy!

"When Danielle first shared Indie’s heartbreaking diagnosis her friends and family became united in wanting to support her in anyway we could.

"The #initwithindie campaign started at Duke Street Nursery School which has always been a hub of our community. The team there worked so hard raising over £1k at their fabulous winter markets.

Brave Indie.

"Katy Buckhardt even shaved off all her beautiful hair to raise even more money! The community of Chorley has really taken little Indie into their hearts and their support has been magnificent.

"We set a target of £1k but we have reached almost 50 percent of that already! Please please could everyone help us to raise as much money as possible to give Indie and her family the best 2022 with an amazing summer of fun and also the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital who have given Indie the best treatment all with such incredible love and care too.

"When we couldn’t be there to support the family, the staff at RMCH were and gave them such strength - we are all so grateful and hope the money we raise can be used to support more families in the future.

"Please spread the word, share Indie’s story and donate if you can. We are #initwithindie always."

Indie is now registered as partially blind.

Indie with her parents and big sister Tallulah, 8.