Fund-raising group helps guide dog Barry and his visually impaired owner

A Preston fund-raising group raised more than £13,000 to allow a person with sight loss to have their own guide dog.

The group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised money for the charity Guide Dogs, by organising collections and events, so that guide dog Barry could continue to help his owner who suffers from sight loss.

The charity offers various services for young people and adults with sight loss, in particular supporting ‘working partnerships’ between a dog like Barry and their owner: this means covering the costs of having a guide dog, from when the dog is around the age of 20 months old.

Lynne Whittaker, community fund-raising development officer at Guide Dogs, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do.

“We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

