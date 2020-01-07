Fund-raising Everton supporter 'Speedo Mick' received a less than royal welcome at the Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands

Have your say

Everton supporter "Speedo Mick" - famous for wearing only swimming trunks at matches and for currently walking 1,000 miles for charity - claims he was "chucked" out of a Lancashire pub.



Michael Cullen, 55, made the claim on a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 7.

The post instantly started gaining traction with fans commenting in support of Michael.

One fan commented: "Hopefully they will realise the mistake they have made and make a massive donation."

Another posted: "Sorry to hear this. I was with my husband outside the pub before you went in.

"I'm gobsmacked!

"Keep up the good work and all the best."

Other Facebook posters claimed he was playing music from his stereo as he walked into the pub and was asking for the toilet.

The post currently has over 1,200 likes, 900 comments and 890 shares.

The Royal Hotel has been approached for comment.

Who is "Speedo Mick?

Michael is currently walking from John O’Groats to Lands end in swimming trunks to raise money for charity.

He started his epic trek back on December 10 and has raised almost £80,000 so far.

The die-hard Everton supporter took a break on Sunday to watch the FA Cup third round tie between Everton and rivals Liverpool at Anfield before continuing on his mammoth trip.

He is currently passing through the Lancaster district as part of his 1,000-mile walk.

This afternoon he was spotted walking towards Carnforth from the direction of the M6, before heading along Slyne Road towards Lancaster.