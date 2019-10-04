Black to the Future

Fun at the Black to the Future event in Preston for Black History Month

Members of the Black History Group hosted its Black to the Future event at Fulwood Methodist Church to highlight achievements within their community.

Guest speakers during the evening were Andrew Fuller, of motivational youth organisation Street Lights and Sylius Toussaint. Andrew, who tours the UK, as well as Europe, Africa and Asia, to deliver a powerful message about issues surrounding youngsters. Guests were also entertained with a display from Preston Caribbean Carnival Queen Julia Russell, who even got Chief Inspector Gary Crowe involved in the fun. Read more: Black History Month: How Dominican-born Sylius created his own land of opportunity in Preston

Beverly Ryan, Mary Piper and Su-Ann Livingstone

1. Preston Montserrat and Friends Association

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, Lindsey Jeffs, Clinton Smith and Chief Inspector Gary Crowe

2. Support in the community

Pathfinders

3. Black to the Future event

Chief Inspector Gary Crowe with Preston Caribbean Carnival Queen Julia Russell

4. Just trying it on for size

