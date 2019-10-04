Fun at the Black to the Future event in Preston for Black History Month

Guest speakers during the evening were Andrew Fuller, of motivational youth organisation Street Lights and Sylius Toussaint. Andrew, who tours the UK, as well as Europe, Africa and Asia, to deliver a powerful message about issues surrounding youngsters. Guests were also entertained with a display from Preston Caribbean Carnival Queen Julia Russell, who even got Chief Inspector Gary Crowe involved in the fun. Read more: Black History Month: How Dominican-born Sylius created his own land of opportunity in Preston

1. Preston Montserrat and Friends Association Beverly Ryan, Mary Piper and Su-Ann Livingstone jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Support in the community Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, Lindsey Jeffs, Clinton Smith and Chief Inspector Gary Crowe jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Black to the Future event Pathfinders jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Just trying it on for size Chief Inspector Gary Crowe with Preston Caribbean Carnival Queen Julia Russell jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more