Fulwood care home residents enjoy a carnival

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at a Fulwood care home to enjoy a Caribbean celebration.

Sherwood Court put on a variety of activities, including Caribbean-themed music and food to mark the Notting Hill Carnival which took place over the bank holiday weekend.

Resident Mary Boon said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it and I was surrounded by lots of great people.

“The staff did a great job - not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Elizabeth Brotherton, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Sherwood Court are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community.

“This event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.

“It was a resounding success!”