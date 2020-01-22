Fruit cocktails still in the mix on Ribblesdale Ward

Patients on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Ribblesdale Ward will continue to enjoy their monthly fruit cocktails after Rosemere Cancer Foundation agreed to carry on funding the treats.

The foundation agreed to pay £35 per month for the next 12 months to fund the fruit used to make both them and the range of fruit canapes which are served with them.

Staff working in the Royal Preston Hospital’s catering department make and deliver the fruity creations to the ward for serving by housekeeping staff.

Tracey Palmer, assistant directorate manager, said: “Fruit cocktails and canapes have been enjoyed by patients on a monthly basis for a couple of years now thanks to funding from Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“It’s a simple little highlight that means a lot to patients and their families.

“We all want to see the tradition continue into the future and are very grateful to Rosemere Cancer Foundation and all its supporters for helping to keep it going.”