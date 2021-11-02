Frightful family fun as rainy weather fails to dampen the Halloween spirit of Clitheroe youngsters

Despite the very wet and windy weather, 200 youngsters enjoyed the fun-filled event around Clitheroe Castle raising £40 for the NSPCC.

The event was organised by Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout in Moor Lane and prizes were handed out for the best carved pumpkin and a winner was chosen for the best dressed family.

Summing up the day, she said: "The day started and ended very wet, but luckily we had a break and some very blue skies for the most part of the day. Children took part in a Halloween trail around the castle, following clues which had a number as the answer. They would then come back to the start to match the number up with a letter and that would give them the name of the witch.

Children dressed up for the occasion with witches, monsters and Pennywise the clown making an appearance among many others