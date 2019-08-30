Friends For You in Chorley welcomes its 100th member for its third birthday

A befriending social group set up to tackle loneliness has welcomed its 100th member, in time to celebrate its third anniversary.

Friends For You, was launched in 2016 by Marjorie Hayward, a retired course leader in health at the University of Central Lancashire and a former health visitor.

To mark its third birthday, members held a party at David Lloyd Gym, Whittle-le-Woods, with The Mayor of Chorley and her Consort, Coun Hasina Khan and Zafar Khan as special guests.

The group enjoyed coffee and cake and talked about how its services have benefitted them.

Marjorie said she was pleased with how the group has progressed since its inception three years ago, with 120 people visited and 35 lonely people befriended every week.

The group has been so successful it has launched a secondary meeting session - New Friends For You - aimed at people suffering bereavement.

Marjorie said: “Friends for You has reached two milestones. It is three years old and it has visited its 100th lonely person, Elizabeth Evans, who is now being visited by Neelofer Ali.

"I am amazed, delighted and humbled that we have reached so many people and made a difference to their lonely lives over the three years.

"We always need more volunteers to meet the growing demand. If you can spare an hour a week please contact us at friendsforyou2016@outlook.com."

Volunteers meet regularly at Tatton Community Centre in Chorley.