Friends flew over for Steven Gardner and Donna Blackshaw's big day

By Aishah Rashid

A surprise visit from her friend on the day of her wedding helped to make Donna Blackshaw and Steven Gardner’s day.

Steven Gardner and Donna Blackshaw

Donna, 39, a civil servant and Steve, 33, a painter and decorator, met at the Stanley Arms in Preston after Donna was persuaded by her work colleagues to go whilst at a work’s Christmas party in 2016.

“I have a thing about beards and that’s what attracted me to him,” said Donna, “and that attraction grew when I got to know him better.’

It wasn’t long before the Fulwood couple got engaged whilst away at the bride’s son’s football tournament at West Bromwich Albion.

On the big day, June 1, the bridal party got ready at the Winckley Square Hotel, before heading to Preston Registry Office where the ceremony commenced.

“I couldn’t wait to see Steve’s face when the people that he loved more than anything in the world walked down towards him.

The bridesmaids consisted of Donna’s two daughters. Her son alongside Steve’s two sons were page boys.

“The children were brilliant and what made it more special was Louie read out a reading at the Registry Office.”

The bride’s father, who gave Donna away, was diagnosed with prostate and bowel cancer two years earlier but the wedding gave him something else to focus on and beat the disease.

Following the ceremony, the couple were surprised by a visit from the bride’s friend Mandy just after landing at the airport and changing in the car on the way to the venue.

They continued to celebrate with friends and family at Preston Golf Club.

“The day was so special to us as it made two families one,” she added.

Photos: Jo Boulton Photography http://www.joboultonphotography.com