Free events in Preston will mark refugee week

Preston is preparing to showcase its generosity.

The University of Central Lancashire has joined forces with city-wide organisations to host a variety of free events marking Refugee Week.

From June 17 and 22, the Preston campus will host five sessions covering migration and the struggles people face.

They include a workshop entitled The experiences of forced migrants, delivered by the British Red Cross’s Wonder Phiri, a film screening of ‘Human Flow’ and two sessions delivered by Amnesty International trainers. UCLan academics Dr Raphael Hoermann and David Knight will each give lectures covering Windrush Day.

The UCLan Dance and Confucius Institute will also be supporting a community event at the Sahara Centre.

The Preston Black History Group and Preston City of Sanctuary are among the other organisations involved. Find out more at https://preston.cityofsanctuary.org/events-2