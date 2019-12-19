Free coats scheme set up by stall in Chorley market to help those in need this Christmas

Totally Locally in Chorley Market has set up a coat rack where people can donate and take coats for free during the colder months.



Kitty Speakman, 35, a Training Academy Manager, posted on the Green Living Chorley Facebook page asking if there was a way for her to give out her spare coats for free.

People will be able to donate and take coats for free. (Credit: Kitty Frances)

Green Living Chorley is a group that was set up to inform people of the benefits of an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Sarah Bryan, owner of The Bees Country Kitchen, responded stating that it might be possible to set up a coat rack on the Totally Locally stall in Chorley market.

It was a joint effort to set up the coat rack, with stall owners providing a clothes rack and coat hangers to help with the scheme.

Speakman hopes that the stall will help people who may not be able to afford coats and other winter clothing items such as scarves and gloves during the colder months.

Speakman said: “I’m hoping the rack will manage itself.

“I’ll tidy it every now and then but people will be able to donate coats and take them for free whenever they need them.”

Chorley market is open Monday - Tuesday between 9am - 4.30pm and Thursday - Saturday between 9am - 4.30pm.

The coat rack is located at the Totally Locally market stall, near The Bob Inn micro pub, and will be open indefinitely until the weather warms up.

Totally Locally is a free kit that helps create strong, vibrant towns and sustainable local economies.

It helps groups of volunteers to collaborate, run high-end campaigns and events, and in turn help people to rediscover and fall in love with their high streets.