The BBC has been accused of failings in its duty of care towards the former cricketer and TV host, 45, from Preston after he reportedly had to wait in “agony” for 45 minutes for an air ambulance following his car crash on the set of Top Gear last year. A damning dossier compiled by The Sun shows Freddie was not wearing a helmet, the car had no airbag, and no stretcher could be found after the smash at Dunsfold aerodrome, Surrey last December. He was airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and broken ribs while filming the car show which left him “lucky to be alive” and "seriously emotionally and physically affected". The BBC was forced to conduct a health and safety review into the horrific Top Gear crash but is refusing to ever publish the findings. It is also claimed that medical staff were initially unable to find a stretcher for the presenter. Flintoff’s car, an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3, is said to have flipped over and slid along the track, when he was driving at a high speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have also emerged suggesting Top Gear’s famed test track could be sold off to developers after Andrew Flintoff’s horror crash at the site. The BBC had already shared that production will not continue on the newest series of Top Gear amid an investigation into the accident. However, The Sun reported that the BBC has accepted a bid from housing developers to dismantle the track to make way for a housing estate.

A damning dossier compiled by The Sun claims Freddie Flintoff was left in agony for 45 minutes with horror injuries after his Top Gear crash

A statement released by the BBC in March apologising to the TV star said: “BBC Studios have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time. We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

It is not known if father-of-four Freddie, will return to TV. Shows he was due to take part in are on hold and Top Gear filming has been axed indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flintoff was announced, ahead of the show’s 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear in October 2018 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris