Freckleton woman raises awareness of sepsis in honour of two family members with support of colleagues at Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes

Have your say

A woman who understands the devastating impact of sepsis has raised more than £2,500 to help raise awareness.

Kath Hands and her colleagues at Dalmeny Hotel, in St Annes, organised a charity football match and fun day at the site of the former AFC Fylde pitch at Kellamergh Park in Warton for UK Sepsis Trust.

The footballers who took part in a charity football match and fun day for UK Sepsis Trust.

This is a charity close to Kath’s heart, as her mum, Marian Hands, died in 2016, aged 83.

Read more: St Annes hotel to hold charity football match in Warton in honour of a woman who died of sepsis



Sadly, Kath also lost another family member, her sister’s partner, Tommy Robinson, last month to the illness. He was 56.

Kath, of Freckleton, said: “The amount raised £2501.56. I would have loved to raise more, but every penny counts towards training and awareness.

“It was important for me to raise awareness of sepsis as my mum died three years ago and we recently lost a good friend - Tommy Robinson, who was such a lovely man.

“I think more people should be aware of the signs.”

UK Sepsis Trust was Dalmeny Hotel’s chosen charity of the year and Kath’s work friends had also completed a sky dive, adding to the funds.