Fracking UK: MP calls for return of fracking in Lancashire

Citing soaring gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Anthony Browne, Conservative Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment, said it showed “the need to reduce our dependence on a globally traded commodity with high volatility”.

Fracking was banned in the UK after a number of small earthquakes in Lancashire caused by drilling at the Cuadrilla site in Lancashire.

He said: “It’s important for us not to be dependent on energy supplies from countries that don’t share our values and may not always be friends.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston New Road fracking site

He felt the bigger issue was exposure to global gas prices, which reached record levels again on Monday after surging 47 percent compared with the previous day.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan argued in the House of Lords on Monday that fracking would not produce enough gas to affect international prices and “really is not the silver bullet that people think it is”.

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

However, without rigorous safety regulations, it can pollute ground water, increases greenhouse gases and causes earthquakes.

Environment APPG Chairman Anthony Browne has called for fracking to resume to reduce resilience on Russian gas

The indefinite halt on fracking was announced by the government in November 2019 following a series of earth tremors associated with Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road site which had two wells drilled.

The government at the time said no further fracking would be allowed onshore in the UK until tremors could be better predicted.

Lawyers representing firms in the fracking industry issued a “letter before action” - the first formal stage in a legal challenge to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In January a spokesman for Frack Free Lancashire said: “Fracking is over in the UK. It is not safe enough to be acceptable and it has no place in the global heating mitigation policies which the government is now committed to."