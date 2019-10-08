Four former Preston city councillors could be bestowed with special title of Honorary Alderman

Four former Preston city councillors could be presented with a special title as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for their services to the authority.

Neil Cartwright, Carl Crompton, Stuart Greenhalgh and John Swindells, who all previously served as councillors, have all been put forward to be named Honorary Alderman.

Former coun Neil Cartwright

Carl served as a Labour councillor for 20 years. The former elected member to Plungington said: “It’s a great honour to be rewarded with alderman.

“It means you have done your dedication and put the work in over the years.

“It’s the second greatest honour I’ve had as a councillor. The first was being a mayor which was very humbling.”

Looking back on highlights of his time as a councillor Carl added: “There are so many things like the little old lady who couldn’t get her bins emptied and getting them emptied for her.

Carl Crompton in his role as councillor

“It’s when you’ve done something for the community and they have reaped the rewards of it. I’ve enjoyed every moment of being a councillor.”

Neil Cartwright, who served as a Conservative councillor and was first elected in 1976, said: “I’m delighted because I’m a really strong supporter of the civic life of Preston.

“It’s a great honour and I’ve been privileged to have been a councillor in Preston.”

Speaking to the Post John Swindells said: "It means a lot to be recognised after almost 20 years on the council. We did our best."

John Swindells in his role as councillor in 2018

Remembering some highlights of his time serving on PCC John, who served for the Labour group on Central ward which later become part of University ward, added: "There was obviously the mayoral year and the time spent as deputy leader of the council.

"There were some interesting things on the way that we had to deal with. There was the time that the flats on Moor Lane had to come down virtually overnight. There were some building issues and people had to be evacuated. That was quite a day.

"Then we had problems with people saying they couldn't cope with two weekly bin collections. It was managing that change for a while.

"There were a lot of surprises. You come to it from party politics but you don't realise that you agree much more than you disagree. People are in there to work for Preston. People obviously have different opinions in there but we are in there to try and make things better for people who live in Preston."

Four of the five nominees considered for the title had devoted in excess of 15 years’ service to Preston City Council.

The names have been put forward by the Honours Task Group who met to consider nominations for Honorary Alderman.

Council documents state: “Following consideration of the five nominations, the task group unanimously agreed that the title of Honorary Alderman should be bestowed upon four former councillors, Neil Cartwright, Carl Crompton, Stuart Greenhalgh and John Swindells in recognition of their lengthy service on the council and the dedication and commitment they brought to the role of councillor.”

The names of the four councillors will now be presented to a meeting of the full council on Thursday before being bestowed the title at an Extraordinary Council meeting.