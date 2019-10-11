Founder of Lancashire-based charity DanceSyndrome named in The Shaw Trust Disability Power List 100

Jen Blackwell, founder of Lancashire-based charity DanceSyndrome, was announced as one of the most influential people with a disability in the UK at a reception at the House of Lords.

Jen Blackwell, founder of Lancashire-based charity DanceSyndrome, was announced as one of the most influential people with a disability in the UK at a reception at the House of Lords.

The 37-year-old from Chorley was named in The Shaw Trust Disability Power List 100, which is an annual publication of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK, for her role in creating an all-inclusive dance group.

DanceSyndrome delivers inclusive dance workshops and dance leadership training as well as inspiring performances that demonstrate a focus on ability rather than disability. DanceSyndrome’s ethos is that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams. Dancers with and without disabilities work together to inspire people to see what can be achieved when we all become more inclusive.

This inclusive approach to dance has resulted in Jen being included on the Power List for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019).

Jen said: “I’m a winner again. As the founder of DanceSyndrome, I am recognised and accepted for who I am, being the best that I can be, creating opportunities and changing lives. My charity shows the world what we can do, but we need charitable giving and people like you to help us make better futures for everyone.”

The full Shaw Trust Disability Power List 100 can be found on www.disabilitypower100.com.