Former Team GB swimmer Lucy Davis wins top award honouring successful women in the North

A former Team GB swimmer has won a top award recognising her efforts as a shining light for women in the North.

Lucy Davis has won the prestigious Young Entrepreneur of the Year category at the English Women’s Awards North 2019.

Lucy Davis

Lucy, a former Runshaw College student, said: “I am completely over the moon to win the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award – it was an honour to even be nominated.

“I have a really strong ambition and high self-motivation imbedded in me, and it’s great to be recognised as someone who is committed and entrepreneurial.”

The award ceremony, which took place on Monday, July 1, recognises and celebrates Northern female talent, women power-houses and organisations with influential and hardworking women making a change in industries across Northern England.

Thousands of nominations were cast by the public over recent months.

Lucy Davis

21-year-old Lucy was recognised for her ambition and entrepreneurial spirit as a founder of My Coach School.

The school, which signed up 10,000 members in its first three months, is an online training academy which allows you to watch hundreds of workouts, recipes, and coaching tutorials to help anyone achieve their personal fitness goals.

The 21-year-old from Chorley added: “My goal, via My Coach School, is to help people enjoy the process of changing their life for the better – enjoy exercise, love the food they eat, get into the best shape ever and feel confident within themselves.

“My Coach School sets people up for a better, longer and healthier life and help people to understand their bodies from a nutritional perspective and I am so proud of what we have achieved so far, and excited for the future.”

Lucy retired from swimming in 2015 after the British Championships in London.

She then took up weightlifting, but suffered a further disappointment when she tore the cartilage in her knee.

In 2018 she graduated with a BA (Hons) in Management, Leadership and Leisure from the University of Manchester.

Lucy has almost 250,000 followers on her Instagram page, @LucyDavis_Fit, as well as more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.